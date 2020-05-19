General Motors announced Tuesday that it's developing a new semi-autonomous driving system to better compete with Tesla's autopilot. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

May 19 (UPI) -- A General Motors executive said Tuesday that GM is developing a semi-autonomous driving system to rival Tesla's autopilot.

The new semi-autonomous driving system that GM is developing will allow its current Super Cruise system that operates on highways to also operate on city streets, said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development.

Parks made the announcement during a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Car of the Future Symposium on Tuesday.

The new technology will incorporate highway enhancements, including lane changing and operating on exit ramps. The ability of the system to operate on city streets along with highway enhancements, will allow it to better compete with Tesla's autopilot driver-assist symptom, which functions on city streets.

GM has been competing with Tesla for years, launching Super Cruise in 2017, two years after Tesla debuted its autopilot.

The new system is referred to internally as "Ultra Cruise," but Parks said that may not be the official name.