Sept. 2 (UPI) -- There was an increase in both COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States on Tuesday, according to updated data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed September started with 43,200 new cases nationwide, an increase of nearly 10,000 over Monday's figure, and almost 1,100 new deaths.

While the new case figure was higher, it was still below the August average of 47,300 cases per day. Tuesday's death count was the first to surpass 1,000 in several days.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6.075 million cases and 184,700 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Tuesday, the nation's top infectious diseases expert said a COVID-19 vaccine could be available earlier than expected if clinical trials produce significantly positive results.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Kaiser Health News that an independent board could end a trial weeks early if the cumulative results are overwhelmingly positive or negative.

Fauci said the board would have a "moral obligation" to end the trial early if data is so good that "you can [conclude] it's safe and effective."

A number of potential vaccines are in development worldwide, including at Pfizer, Novavax, Moderna and AstraZenica. (Click here for our vaccine tracker)

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered long-term care facilities to reopen to visitors after nearly six months of lockdown.

"It's a tragedy that [the lockdown] happened, but we had to do it," DeSantis said in an emotional press briefing. "It weighs on me to think of the people who passed away ... without being able to say a final goodbye."

Protocols still require all nursing home visitors to wear protective equipment and pass a temperature check and screening for COVID-19 symptoms. However, they do not require visitors to test negative for entry.

AARP Florida voiced alarm at DeSantis' decision to not require negative tests for visitors.

"AARP recognizes this step will be welcomed by those who have seen spouses and parents suffer significantly from the isolation of the last five months," state director Jeff Johnson said in a statement. "We all hope that this approach works. But we continue to ask: Should we be trusting our older residents' safety to hope?"

In Iowa, the state's seven-day average of new cases set a new record Tuesday (about 1,200) -- more than doubling over the past 10 days.

The state has the fastest-growing outbreak in the nation, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, at nearly 37 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The pandemic is easing in the South and West, however, with seven of nine Sun Belt states seeing decreases in the number deaths attributed to COVID-19, new cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive, USA Today reported.