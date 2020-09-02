Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will wear a mask this year out of respect for others amid the coronavirus pandemic, but said "if I die, I die," when asked about what he'll do if he tests positive for COVID-19.

Cousins made the comment during an appearance Wednesday on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast.

"I want to respect what other people's concerns are," Cousins said of wearing a mask. "For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is [my] concern if [I] could get it? I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life.

"If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die.

"If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Cousins said his level of concern for the coronavirus is a .000001 on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being a "masks are stupid" sentiment and 10 being "not leaving his master bathroom for the next 10 years."

The NFL will enforce strict coronavirus protocols for players, coaches and other staff members at team facilities in 2020. The league will require coaches and staff members to wear masks on the bench area at stadiums. Teams also will travel with reduced travel parties.

The NFL and players union reported Tuesday that 10 positive confirmed COVID-19 cases emerged from 58,000 tests of players and non-player personnel from Aug. 21 through Saturday.

Cousins and the Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings have said they won't allow fans for at least the first two home games of the 2020 season as a coronavirus safety precaution.