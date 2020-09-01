Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Tuesday temporarily blocked Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena for President Donald Trump's business and personal tax returns.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delayed Vance's access to the documents pending a hearing later this month. The ruling halts a lower court's decision to reject Trump's attempt to block the subpoena.

The ruling brings prosecutors closer to the possibility that they won't receive the documents before the November election.

The appeals court also scheduled a Sept. 25 hearing to hear arguments from Trump's attorneys that the subpoena is too broad.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an effort by the president to block the subpoena on grounds of "absolute presidential immunity" from state criminal laws. The high court allowed Trump to make other objections.

Vance has been investigating Trump's organization for "insurance and bank fraud" along with looking into hush-money payments to two women who said they had sexual affairs with Trump prior to his election as president.

The tax records would not be made public as they are part of a grand jury investigation. They would be released publicly, however, if charges are ultimately brought and they're introduced as evidence at trial.