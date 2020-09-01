Facebook said Tuesday that it has removed 13 accounts linked to past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency. File Photo by UPI/Shutterstock/Twin Design

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Russian Internet trolls that plotted to interfere in the 2016 election in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump are seeking to sway the 2020 election, a Facebook report showed Tuesday.

Based on a tip from the FBI, Facebook removed a small network of 13 Facebook accounts and two pages linked to individuals associated with the Russian Internet Research Agency's past activity, a detailed report published Tuesday shows. The Internet Research Agency is the same Russian troll group that made efforts during the 2016 campaign to interfere in the election in favor of Trump.

The accounts were removed because they violate Facebook's policy against foreign interference, which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign entity. This behavior includes relying on fake accounts "to create fictitious personas," which "used fake names and profile photos" to pose as news editors from the United States and other countries, among other deceptive activities.

The report also noted that people connected to the Russian troll group recruited "unwitting freelance journalists" to write for them.

CNN Business reported that this is the first publicly available evidence that people linked to the Russian trolls are using Americans who are not aware of what they're doing to interfere in the 2020 election.

It was clear that the people associated with the IRA's past activity were "actively, aggressively, and creatively trying to target the United States in the run up to the [2020] election," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, told CNN Business.

People associated the Russian Internet Research Agency launched the news website, called Peace Data, this year with a focus on the environment and corporate and political corruption.

"This looks like an early-stage attempt to target left-wing audiences on a range of issues, but the operation got taken down in its early stages and didn't score measurable impact," Ben Nimmo, whose firm, Graphika, was commissioned by Facebook to study the influence operation, said.

"The [U.S.] election wasn't the only focus, but to the extent that it was, it looks like the operation wanted to divide Democratic voters, the same way the IRA tried in 2016," Nimmo added.

Since 2017, Facebook said that it has removed over 100 networks worldwide for engaging in similar behavior ahead of major democratic elections.

Twitter separately announced that it suspended five Twitter accounts linked to Peace Data, in series of tweets, with one saying that they were "Russian state actors," and another saying that some of the content on the site was contributed by real freelancers.

"Regardless of the low-level impact in this case, governments around the world must stop these practices," another tweet in the series read. "They're antidemocratic. Attempts to manipulate our service to undermine democracy -- by both foreign and domestic actors -- will be met with strict enforcement of our polices."