A tree at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana is seen split down its trunk on Thursday after Hurricane Laura passed through as a Category 4 storm. Photo by SrA Lillian Miller/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

Damage is seen in Lake Charles, La., on Thursday from an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were still without electricity on Friday. Photo by PO3 Sydney Phoenix/U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Fla.) conducts an overflight Thursday to survey damage following Hurricane Laura near Orange, Texas. Photo by PO3 Paige Hause/U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans boat team walks a flooded road in Erath, La., on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Photo by PO3 John Michelli/U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- More than 750,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were still without power on Friday, a day after Hurricane Laura resulted in several deaths and widespread damage.

At least six people have died and major damage has been sighted in parts of Louisiana after the Category 4 hurricane arrived on land early Thursday.

Electricity was cut in Laura's path immediately -- and it was still out early Friday for more than 500,000 customers in Louisiana, 200,000 in Texas and 50,000 in Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.us.

Aerial video has revealed significant damage from Laura's 150-mph winds and flooding brought on by severe storm surge. There were scenes of flattened homes and buildings in and around the landfall point of Cameron, La.

"I was so sick to my stomach," Holly Beach resident Robert Eggert told USA Today. "Everything's gone."

In Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter said the city sustained heavy wind damage and returning evacuees found homes and buildings reduced to scraps of wood, sheet metal and insulation, along with hundreds of downed trees and power lines.

"This has turned out for the city of Lake Charles to be a catastrophic wind event," Hunter told The Weather Channel. "I see buildings in downtown Lake Charles that look like Swiss cheese."

Laura blew out windows in the Capitol One Tower in downtown Lake Charles and dislodged the Isle of Capri riverboat casino, sending it into the Interstate 10 bridge over the Calcasieau River.

"It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute, catastrophic damage that we thought was likely," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said late Thursday. "But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage. We have thousands and thousands of our fellow citizens whose lives are upside down."

Laura was downgraded Friday to a tropical depression but forecasters said it's still a potent storm, producing heavy rain and potential tornadoes across the region in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois.

The National Hurricane Center issued tornado warnings through late Friday for parts of the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley regions.