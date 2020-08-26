Evacuees board a bus in Lake Charles, La., on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura, which strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning. Photo by Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Texas and western Louisiana are evacuating Wednesday or preparing for a direct hit from Hurricane Laura, which is expected to arrive soon on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Evacuations were ordered in the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur on Tuesday and Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana, where forecasters expect storm surges as high as 13 feet. Hundreds of thousands have evacuated across the storm's target zone so far.

Laura grew into a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning and the National Hurricane Center said it could reach Category 4 strength by the time it arrives over land.

In southeast Texas, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel is urging residents to evacuate as quickly as possible.

"If you are still here, there's still time to leave and you must do so now," he said in a Facebook post early Wednesday.

Beaumont residents could evacuate by bus before service stopped mid-Wednesday morning. In Houston, the METRO transit agency said it will suspend all operations Wednesday afternoon.

"METRO vehicles are not designed to operate safely in sustained high winds," the transit agency said. "Additionally, local officials are recommending residents leave roads clear. METRO's services will resume gradually when it is safe to do so."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued shelter-in-place orders on Tuesday ahead of the storm. Hidalgo also issued a voluntary evacuation order for coastal areas bordering Galveston Bay.

"We are looking at the potential surge above the ground on the east side of Harris County," she said. "A worst case, but certainly possible scenario, would mean potentially devastating surge along our coastal area."

Hospitals across the region are bracing for the first major hurricane to arrive in the midst of a pandemic.

"All of our facilities are ready for floods and high winds so I think we're in as good shape as we can be when these things come close to the coast," Memorial Hermann System President and CEO Dr. David Callender told KUHT-TV.

He said the hospital system will try to discharge as many patients as possible before Laura arrives.

Houston meteorologist Eric Berger said the city is now outside the storm's direct path, but should still see some wind and rain.

In Louisiana, hundreds of evacuees have arrived at shelters in New Orleans. Other parishes along the state's coast have ordered both mandatory or voluntary evacuations -- or at least strong warnings to residents and businesses

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will give an update on storm preparations at 11:30 a.m. CDT.