Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday along the U.S. Gulf Coast, cutting power to hundreds of thousands, causing significant damage and killing at least one person.

Laura arrived on the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center had warned of a potentially catastrophic impact and "unsurvivable" storm surge created by the hurricane.

Laura produced winds of 150 mph when it arrived over Cameron, La. In Lake Charles, which was in Laura's direct path, there were reports of damage and debris in the downtown area -- but no severe flooding, which had been a major concern for the area, which is just 15 feet above sea level.

When Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, it caused widespread catastrophic flooding due to the state's low elevation.

Other areas, including Lafayette, La., saw some flooding after Laura passed through.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters at a news conference Thursday that a 14-year-old girl was killed in the storm when a tree fell on her.

"As we wake up today, everyone must remember that the threat Laura poses to Louisiana is ongoing," he tweeted. "Stay home, continue to heed the warnings and instructions of local officials and monitor your local news to stay informed."

Storm chaser Brandon Clement of WXChasing posted video of wind toppling a recreational vehicle and WKRG-TV broadcast footage of a badly damaged home in Lake Charles.

A video shot by storm chaser Reed Timmer showed a powerful winds battering the Lake Charles Convention Center as Laura moved through the city in the pre-dawn hours.

One user posted a tweet early Thursday that showed high winds destroying a Wendy's restaurant sign.

PowerOutage.us showed nearly a half-million customers in both Louisiana and Texas were without electricity Thursday morning.

"Power is out pretty much everywhere," Calcasieu Parish spokesman Thomas Hoefer said. "We may get water in but it's not here now. Cameron is dealing with the surge; we are dealing with the wind."

City and state leaders had warned before Laura's arrival that it could take several days to restore power to the affected areas, particularly with added precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura weakened to a Category 2 storm almost immediately after moving over land, but was still packing winds of 120 mph.

The White House said Thursday President Donald Trump is committed to "deploying the full resources of the federal government to rescue those in distress, support those in the region affected and restore disruptions to our communities and infrastructure."