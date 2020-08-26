Two House committees on Wednesday announced they plan to narrow subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's financial records after the Supreme Court sent the requests back to lower courts. FIle Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Wednesday narrowed the scope of subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's financial records.

The House intelligence committee announced it would narrow its subpoena seeking financial records of Trump from Deutsche Bank and his family members and the House financial services committee also narrowed its subpoena to Deutsch Bank and dropped a subpoena of Capital One Bank.

Wednesday's decisions come after the Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 that lower courts didn't do enough to examine Democrats' claims that the records are needed to strengthen laws against various crimes, including money laundering and foreign influence in U.S. elections.

The House initially requested the documents after the president's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified last year that he manipulated the value of Trump's assets for personal gain.

Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., issued a memo to members saying the committee will narrow its subpoena to Deutsche Bank to only include records necessary for its investigation.

"Although not required by the Supreme Court's opinion, the committee will voluntarily narrow its subpoena to those records that are absolutely necessary to satisfy the committee's investigative needs and to fulfill the committee's legitimate oversight and legislative objectives," Schiff wrote.

The financial services committee said it would limit its subpoena of Deutsche Bank to "only records that do not constitute the president's information," such as "internal Deutsche Bank analyses and documents concerning the accounts of the president's adult children."