The remains of a burnt home and vehicles are seen in Boulder Creek, Calif., on Friday, where the CZU Lightning Complex fire has burned more than 74,000 acres of land so far. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Numerous wildfires in California have burned about 1.3 million acres of land so far and there are nearly 15,000 firefighters working around the clock to battle the flames.

The LNU Lightning Complex fire, the most destructive so far, is burning in wine country north of San Francisco. The CZU Lightning Complex fire is located in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of the city and the SCU Lightning Complex fire is burning east of San Jose.

The LNU and SCU fires are the second- and third-largest in California history, respectively.

The LNU fire has so far burned 347,600 acres, while the SCU blaze has burned about 344,000 acres, Cal Fire said in an update Monday. Containment is at 21% for the LNU fire and 10% for the SCU fire, according to Cal Fire.

The SCU fire prompted nearly 80,000 Bay Area residents to evacuate.

"I'm nervous. I don't want to lose my home but our lives are more important," evacuee Penny Furusho told KPIX-TV.

Weather officials said the San Francisco Bay Area escaped greater damage when expected dry lightning storms failed to materialize.

Residents of San Francisco, Oakland and surrounding cities had feared that lightning strikes and thunderstorms forecast for late Sunday would cause even more harm in the region.

The heaviest storms bypassed the Bay Area and instead targeted California's Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, with the Lake Tahoe area seeing strong winds early Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

"Most of the Bay Area dodged a bullet," NWS meteorologist Roger Gass told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Monday's forecast for the Bay Area calls for a chance of isolated thunderstorms and temperatures in the 70s.

The CZU complex fire has burned 74,000 acres and is 8% contained.