Tropical Storms Marco, upper center, and Laura, lower center, are seen early Monday. Both storms are forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast this week. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A weakening Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Monday evening and will continue to unload rain over the Gulf Coast through Tuesday.

Impacts from the storm were already being felt along the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle in the form of rough surf and gusty downpours. Strong wind shear is present over Marco's circulation, causing most of the storm's moisture to be directed into southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle early Monday morning.

Marco strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm once again on Sunday night. At 7 p.m. EDT Monday, Marco was moving to the northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, barely hanging on to tropical storm status.

At 7 p.m. EDT Monday, Marco made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a weak tropical storm.

On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency ahead of Laura and Marco's unwelcome arrival.

"We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."

The governor and other state officials urged residents to prepare ahead of the storms and advised people to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.

The southern portions of Mississippi will be the part of the state that bears the brunt of Marco into Monday night. Especially cities on the immediate coast such as Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

Storm surge warnings have been issued for part of the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi due to the anticipated inundation as Marco arrives.

Farther inland, heavy rain will be the primary risk, although some locally damaging wind gusts will also remain possible. As with most tropical systems, there will also be a threat for isolated tornadoes north and east of the center of the storm.

Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are expected to bear the brunt of Marco as a whole, even though the center of Marco will be directed toward Louisiana. This is because most of Marco's moisture is being flung northeastward due to strong winds in the upper atmosphere.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected from along the Mississippi coast into southeastern Louisiana, including New Orleans. This can lead to some localized damage to trees, power lines and a few weaker structures. Loose objects can also be thrown about by the wind.

Higher gusts are likely at the coast near where Marco made landfall, up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph.

A complicating factor is Laura, which could come into the central Gulf Coast right on Marco's heels. Power outages could end up lasting for several days to even more than a week for some as restoration efforts will be hindered by having to watch the potential for another, likely stronger storm.

The National Hurricane Center said in an 8 p.m. EDT update that Laura was located about 140 miles east of the western tip of Cuba whose government has since discontinued tropical storm warnings for the Ciego De Vaila and Sancti Spiritus provinces though warnings persist in eight others.

Moving near 20 mph, Laura is forecast to move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night and will approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday night, the center said.

The storm has sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said in the update, adding it is expected to strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

"Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by late Tuesday," the NHC said. "Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday, and Laura could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast."

Oil and gas rigs are most concentrated in the central and western two-thirds of the Gulf of Mexico, with refineries in the Houston and Galveston area and around New Orleans.

"Two [Gulf of Mexico] storms could certainly keep the rigs offline for a few days," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler.

"If Laura also takes a track toward the Louisiana coast as forecast, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas after Marco exits. As soon as they get there they may have to evacuate again to avoid Laura," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Emergency Declaration on Saturday in preparation of Marco, as well as Laura.

"This is unlike anything we have seen, with two [storms] expected to impact our state nearly back to back," he said. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms."

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 70 members of the Texas Army, Air National Guards and Texas State Gaurd with the Texas Military Department throughout the state on Monday ahead of the storms.

Teams with high-profile vehicles have repositioned to support local and state agencies throughout Texas, with Blackhawk and Lakota aircrews on alert at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and San Antonio to assist with emergency search and rescue, Abbott's office said in a release.

"As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in southeast Texas pay close attention to the weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials," Abbott said. "Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot."

Heavy rainfall will spread northeastward into the central and upper Gulf Coast states through Monday.

A swath of 1-2 inches of rain is anticipated from the Florida Panhandle and far southern Alabama across southern Mississippi and most of Louisiana. The heaviest rain will be focused on southeastern Louisiana, southern Alabama and into the Florida Panhandle, where 4-8 inches is expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches.

With these anticipated impacts from rain and wind, Marco will be a one for the U.S. on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, a six-point scale from less than one to five that rates tropical systems based on impacts.

Marco became the 10th storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin. Marco beat Hurricane Maria from the 2005 season, and that storm wasn't given the name Maria until Sept. 2. This was the second Atlantic record set late this week, as Laura claimed the title for the earliest 'L' named storm on record when it was developed at 9 a.m. EDT Friday. Laura was located just east of the northern Leeward Islands when it was named.

And storm after storm could keep on coming as tropical waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa, according to Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active. AccuWeather meteorologists upped their forecast for the number of tropical storms in late July, with up to 24 now predicted and up to 11 hurricanes projected for the season.