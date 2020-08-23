Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday when it is forecast to make landfall in the United States. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Marco made landfall over the U.S. Gulf Coast near the mouth of the Mississippi River late Monday before it weakened to a tropical depression.

Forecasters said Marco made landfall as a weak tropical storm. Early Tuesday, it became a post-tropical cyclone and began to dissipate just south of the central Louisiana coastline.

By the time it reached land, Marco had weakened considerably. It was a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday before it was later downgraded to a tropical storm and then to a depression with winds of just 35 mph.

As the system lost its spin on early Tuesday, it became a post-tropical low and the National Hurricane Center issued the last advisory on the system at 5 a.m.

Officials forecast Marco to continue moving west over Louisiana until it dissipates.

A greater threat looms, however, in Tropical Storm Laura -- which is expected to be a hurricane by the time it arrives on the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. update that Laura was located about 85 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba and 680 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving northwest at 17 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday," the NHC said in its advisory.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency last weekend.

"We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."

The governor and other state officials urged residents to prepare and advised them to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.

Significant strengthening is forecast over the next two days and Laura "is now expected to be a major hurricane at landfall," the center said.

Oil and gas rigs are most concentrated in the central and western two-thirds of the Gulf of Mexico, with refineries in the Houston and Galveston area and around New Orleans.

"If Laura also takes a track toward the Louisiana coast as forecast, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas after Marco exits. As soon as they get there they may have to evacuate again to avoid Laura," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Emergency Declaration on Saturday in preparation for both storms.

"This is unlike anything we have seen," he said. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms."

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 70 members of the Texas Army, Air National Guards and Texas State Gaurd with the Texas Military Department throughout the state on Monday ahead of the storms.

"As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in southeast Texas pay close attention to the weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials," Abbott said. "Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot."

Marco became the 10th storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin, and Laura is the earliest 'L' named storm on record.

And more storms could be coming, as tropical waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active.