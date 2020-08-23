Hurricane Laura is seen in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday. It is projected to arrive between far eastern Texas and western Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 3 storm early Wednesday and is expected to pick up even more wind speed before it arrives on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Laura should "rapidly" strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane and will maintain "major" hurricane strength when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday between eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

The NHC said in its 7 a.m. update that Laura was 280 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La., and 290 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving northwest at 15 mph.

Laura became a Category 3 storm when maximum sustained winds surpassed 110 mph. It will become a Category 4 storm when speeds reach 130 mph.

The NHC said in its advisory that Laura poses "potentially catastrophic" storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.

"Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," it warned.

"On the forecast track, Laura should approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland near those areas tonight or Thursday morning," it added.

A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass in Texas to Intracoastal City, La.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Emergency Declaration last weekend to prepare for Laura.

"This is unlike anything we have seen," he said. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power."

"If Laura also takes a track toward the Louisiana coast as forecast, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Tropical Storm Marco, which preceded Laura in the Gulf of Mexico, became the 10th storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin, and Laura is the earliest 'L' named storm on record.

And more storms could be coming, as tropical waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active.