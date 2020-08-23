Tropical Storms Marco, upper center, and Laura, lower center, are seen early Monday. Both storms are forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast this week. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean on Monday and both are forecast to make landfall in the coming days.

In its 5 a.m. update Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Laura was located in he Caribbean 175 miles southeast of Cayo Largo and 255 southeast of the Island of Youth. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving northwest at 21 mph.

Advertisement

Laura is forecast to make landfall somewhere between western Louisiana and eastern Texas early Thursday morning. It is expected to be a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane.

The NHC also said Monday that Marco was located in the Gulf of Mexico 115 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.

RELATED Trump approves disaster declaration for California wildfires

Marco is expected to arrive along the southern Louisiana coastline sometime after midnight Monday and also affect eastern Texas. It is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

"On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday," the NHC said in its Monday morning forecast.

Along its course toward the United States, Tropical Storm Laura has unleashed damaging and deadly impacts across the northern Caribbean. At least nine deaths have been attributed to Laura.

Advertisement

RELATED Tropical Storm Marco approaches hurricane status in Gulf of Mexico

Laura developed in the Atlantic just a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Friday morning, shattering the record for the earliest "L"-named storm on record in the basin. The previous "L" storm record was held by Luis, which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.

Puerto Rico was one of the first Caribbean islands to feel the effects of Laura earlier this past weekend. Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency and warned residents to stay inside as downpours and gusty winds drenched the island early this weekend. Nearly 6 inches of rain fell in some areas, prompting flood warnings. The Rio Guanajibo River near Hormigueros has risen about 6 feet as of Saturday night.

Heavy rain and high winds will continue to spread westward across Cuba as the storm cruises along a swift pace through Monday.

While the brunt of Laura's rain and wind will pass south of the Florida Keys, there can be a few gusty showers and thunderstorms on the outer periphery of the storm that move into the area on Monday.

"Some tropical-storm-force wind gusts of 40-50 mph can reach the Florida Keys," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Friday evening for the state in an effort to allow local governments assistance in preparation at a state level.

"It shouldn't be lost on anyone that in addition to these weather threats, we still have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," Edwards tweeted, explaining that personal protective equipment should be new additions to emergency kits, including masks and hand sanitizer.

Advertisement

Edwards also requested a Federal Emergency Declaration.

"This is unlike anything we have seen, with two [storms] expected to impact our state nearly back to back," he said, referring to Marco and Laura. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms."

"Once the primary circulation of Laura emerges over the waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday into Tuesday, environmental conditions will be more favorable for strengthening, and Laura is expected to become a hurricane prior to reaching the Gulf Coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.

Some residents along the central Gulf Coast may have to deal with two land-falling tropical systems just days apart, following Marco's anticipated landfall along the Louisiana coastline on Monday.

"If Laura's forecast track toward the Louisiana coast pans out, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas after Marco exits. As soon as they get there they may have to evacuate again to avoid Laura," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Prior to Laura's formation, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle had all set new records for their designated letters in 2020.

Tropical storms are named for most letters of the alphabet, with the exception of Q, U, X, Y and Z. Beyond that, Greek letters are used to name systems. The infamous 2005 Atlantic hurricane season holds the record for the greatest number of named storms at 28, and 2005 was the only year to use Greek letters.