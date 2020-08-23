Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, La., as a Category 4 storm early Thursday, thrashing the U.S. Gulf Coast with dangerously strong winds.

The National Hurricane Center said Laura is an "extremely dangerous" storm, warning of "catastrophic storm surge" and flash flooding in parts of Louisiana.

Advertisement

The NHC said in its 1 a.m. Thursday update that Laura was 30 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, La., and 40 miles east of Port Arthur, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph -- 7 mph shy of Category 5 strength. It was moving north-northwest at 15 mph.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said in its latest advisory. "Persons located within [the storm's path] should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."

RELATED Trump approves disaster declaration for California wildfires

Doppler radar images showed the eye of Laura had made landfall near Cameron and was moving north at 15 mph.

"Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!" the National Weather Service Lake Charles said on Twitter.

Laura became a Category 3 storm earlier Wednesday and quickly reached Category 4 status. It would become a Category 5 storm, the most severe, if sustained winds reach 157 mph.

RELATED Tropical Storm Marco approaches hurricane status in Gulf of Mexico

The NHC said the hurricane will produce "unsurvivable" storm surge with "large and destructive waves" in some parts of the storm's path.

"Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," it warned.

On the forecast track, Laura will move inland across southwestern Louisiana this morning, and then continue northward across the state through this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday," the center added.

A hurricane warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Intracoastal City, La., while the hurricane warning that was in effect from San Luis Pass in Texas has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning and the tropical storm warning southwest of San Luis Pass has been canceled.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Emergency Declaration last weekend to prepare for Laura.

"This is unlike anything we have seen," he said. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power."

"If Laura also takes a track toward the Louisiana coast as forecast, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Tropical Storm Marco, which preceded Laura in the Gulf of Mexico, became the 10th storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin, and Laura is the earliest 'L' named storm on record.

And more storms could be coming, as tropical waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active.