Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Laura strengthened into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 10 a.m. CDT update Tuesday that Laura was located about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La., and 620 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving northwest at 16 mph.

The NHC said it expects Laura to be a major hurricane -- a Category 3 storm or stronger -- when it makes landfall. It also said the storm will strengthen significantly until Wednesday night.

"On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday," the NHC said in its advisory.

Laura is projected to make landfall somewhere in eastern Texas or western Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday.

A hurricane warning has been issued from San Luis Pass in Texas to Intracoastal City, La.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency last weekend to prepare for Laura and Tropical Storm Marco, which made landfall Monday night.

"We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."

The governor and other state officials urged residents to prepare and advised them to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.

"If Laura also takes a track toward the Louisiana coast as forecast, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas after Marco exits. As soon as they get there they may have to evacuate again to avoid Laura," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Emergency Declaration on Saturday in preparation for both storms.

"This is unlike anything we have seen," he said. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms."

By the time it reached land late Monday, Marco had weakened considerably. It was a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday before it was later downgraded to a tropical storm and then to a depression with winds of just 35 mph.

As the system lost its spin on early Tuesday and became a post-tropical low. Officials forecast the storm to continue moving west over Louisiana until it dissipates.

Marco became the 10th storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin, and Laura is the earliest 'L' named storm on record.

And more storms could be coming, as tropical waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active.