Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Wildfires raging in northern and central California have killed at least four people as hundreds of thousands of acres burn throughout the state.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in an update Thursday night that four people were killed -- three in Napa County and another in Solano County -- as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that started Monday has grown to 215,000 acres.

Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Henry Wofford said three bodies were recovered Thursday after they were found dead in a residence the day prior.

In Solano, Sheriff Tom Ferrara said on Facebook that a man was found dead on Thursday during a damage assessment.

At least two other people died fighting fires earlier this week. A helicopter pilot died Wednesday when his aircraft crashed during a water-bombing mission in Fresno County, and a Pacific Gas & Electric employee was found dead in his vehicle while assisting firefighters battling the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that afternoon.

Cal Fire said the LNU Lightning Complex Fire grew from 131,000 acres to 215,000 over Thursday and was at 0% contained.

The vegetation fire that erupted Monday morning due to lightning has destroyed 480 structures, damaged 125 others and threatens an additional 30,500, Cal Fire said.

South of it, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire that started Tuesday has grown to 157,475 acres and has resulted in two injuries, fire officials said.

At least 62,000 people evacuated from their homes and another 100,000 are under evacuation warnings, Cal Fire said as firefighters battle some two dozen blazes throughout the state.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the fires.

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," he said on Tuesday.