Wildfires have been sparked by lightning in several counties in Northern California, including Alameda County. Photo courtesy of Alameda County Fire Department

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday as extreme heat overtook the state, fueling dozens of wildfires.

The proclamation covers the entire state and speeds up the availability of resources to fight fires.

Advertisement

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," Newsom said. "California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions."

Newsom's action comes as a complex of about 20 wildfires caused by lightning has led to evacuations in several Northern California counties.

RELATED Northern California wildfire spawns rare firenado

The fires, known as the Santa Clara Unit Lightning Complex, were situated in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties. As of 1:30 p.m., the complex grew to 25,000 acres and was 0% contained.

Officials ordered evacuations in Alameda, Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties, and issued warnings elsewhere.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the blazes, broken up into three zones, are in steep, inaccessible terrain. It said firefighters are being challenged by fast spread, difficult terrain and triple-digit temperatures.

In Southern California, firefighters have nearly contained the Apple Fire, which as of Tuesday morning burned more than 33,000 acres.

The blaze spans across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, north of Banning. It's situated mostly in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Officials closed the San Gorgonio Wilderness and portions of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail in response to the blaze.

RELATED Heat wave fuels wildfires in Los Angeles County

Thunderstorms expected later Tuesday have fire officials concerned of possible mudslides in the burn-scarred area.

In neighboring Los Angeles County, the Lake Fire grew to more than 21,000 acres and was 38% contained.

There were mandatory evacuation orders in place in the northwestern portion of the county, where more than 4,500 structures were threatened by flames.