National security adviser Michael Flynn is seen at a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 13, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., will hear arguments Tuesday about whether the Justice Department should be allowed to drop perjury charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The full 10-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals will begin hearing arguments at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

In May, U.S. Attorney General William Barr recommended that federal courts drop charges of perjury against Flynn, a retired Army general and top intelligence official who pleaded guilty almost three years ago to lying to the FBI as part of the Russia investigation.

The court ordered the hearing last month, reversing a June decision by its three-judge panel that a District Court judge must drop the charges. The court said it reversed the order because the majority of the court wanted to rehear the appeal.

Tuesday's full hearing is expected to clarify whether the charges will be dismissed, if the case will be sent back to District Court or perhaps assigned to another judge.

Flynn originally pleaded guilty to a felony false statement charge in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but later withdrew the plea. The Justice Department later said it wanted to drop the charges in light of new evidence.

President Donald Trump has previously criticized prosecutors and said Flynn was poorly treated.

RELATED Appeals court panel rules judge must dismiss Michael Flynn case

Flynn was Trump's national security adviser for about three weeks immediately after Trump took office. He left the post after becoming a focus of the Russia investigation over previous contacts he'd had with Moscow diplomat Sergey Kislyak before Trump was inaugurated.