Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign the Great American Outdoors Act at a White House ceremony Tuesday after the measure won sweeping, bipartisan approval in Congress.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT in the East Room.

The bill was approved by the Senate in a 73-25 vote in June, and was passed the House by a 310-107 margin on July 23.

The law allocates $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund -- nearly double its fiscal 2020 funding -- and guarantees full annual funding for the first time since its creation in 1964. The fund is used for federal acquisition of land and waters and for grants to states for outdoor recreational facilities.

The law also establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to carry out long-deferred maintenance projects on lands administered by the National Park Service, the Forest Service and other branches of the Interior Department.

Both measures are funded by revenues from oil and gas production.

Trump tweeted support for the bill after it passed the Senate, praising two Republican senators for their work on the measure, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana, each of whom face re-election contests in November.