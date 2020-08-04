A member of the Illinois National Guard directs a driver at a COVID-19 testing site in East St. Louis, Ill., on May 28. President Donald Trump authorized extensions for National Guard members to continue assisting in states' pandemic response. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row, researchers say new COVID-19 cases in the United States have amounted to fewer than 50,000.

About 45,400 new cases were recorded Monday, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University. Monday was the first time since late June that ended two straight days under 50,000. There were about 47,500 on Sunday.

U.S. cases averaged about 60,000 per day in July.

Updated figures Tuesday by researchers at Johns Hopkins showed 4.718 million U.S. cases since the pandemic began and 155,400 deaths.

Late Monday, President Donald Trump extended funding for National Guard troops to aid states with their coronavirus response. The extension authorizes funding through the end of the year, but at a reduction.

An administration memo says the Federal Emergency Management Agency will fund 75% of National Guard activities "associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posed by the virus."

That leaves states to pay 25% of the costs.

National Guard troops have aided operations such as testing, distributing protective equipment and augmenting staff at nursing homes.

Trump's authorization came after a group of 42 governors asked for the extension, saying a refusal to do so would result in critical disruptions.

In California, the state's total caseload has climbed to nearly 515,000 and its death toll rose to about 9,400. However, after setting a one-day record for deaths over the weekend, just 32 were reported Monday.

Also, Monday was the first time in a month that the state saw fewer than 6,000 new cases. The most recent seven-day period there saw 54,000 new cases, a 21 percent decline from the week prior.

"We're seeing modest declines overall -- but we're not out of the woods," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. "WEAR YOUR MASK."

In Florida, health officials reported the lowest figures in more than a month on Monday -- 4,700 new cases, the fewest since late June.

The state's total caseload is now nearly 492,000.

Seventy-three new deaths were reported and 216 patients were hospitalized Monday, health officials said.

Florida also recorded a second consecutive day of positivity rates below 10% for the first time since mid-June.

"These are encouraging trends, but obviously there's more work to do," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.