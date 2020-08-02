Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Californians were forced to evacuate Sunday after one of several wildfires in the state grew to more than 20,000 acres.

The Apple Fire in Riverside County has burned 20,516 acres at 0% containment on Sunday morning after it first emerged on Friday, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders were issued for 2,586 homes affecting 7,800 people, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire department added that no injuries or deaths have been reported but a single-family home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire.

Meanwhile, fire crews have nearly contained the Caldwell Fire. Modoc National Fores officials said the blaze was 94% contained and has burned 80,859 acres after merging with the Glenn Fire, surpassing the 77,758-acre Kincade fire as the largest in the state since 2018.

Two blazes in Lassen County, the Gold Fire and Hog Fire were also nearly contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Gold Fire had burned 22,634 acres and was 90% contained as of Sunday morning. Four people have been injured and the blaze has destroyed 13 structures and damaged five more.

The Hog Fire was 93% contained after burning 9,564 acres and destroying two structures.