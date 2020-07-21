Tropical Storm Douglas is seen in the eastern Pacific Ocean early Wednesday. It is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane sometime this week. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 22 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Douglas formed in the East Pacific late Monday, and is forecast to become the first hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific of the year.

Douglas was the second of two tropical waves that strengthened into tropical depressions in less than 12 hours on Monday. The first wave strengthened to Tropical Depression 7-E early Monday, but became a non-tropical low on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. update Thursday the storm was 1,410 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving west at 14 mph.

The center said Douglas is still a tropical storm and still on track to become a hurricane "soon."

"Tropical Storm Douglas is currently forecast to become the first hurricane of the season midweek," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller.

Douglas is expected become at least a Category 1 hurricane when its maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph. There is some indication that Douglas could strengthen to a Category 2 or greater hurricane.

Douglas is forecast to move westward, but south of where Tropical Depression 7-E tracked earlier this week. By not following exactly behind the depression, Douglas will move into undisturbed warm waters, giving it a high chance to strengthen in the coming days.

RELATED Violent winds tear through Northern Plains

Later in the week, Douglas is forecast to move northwestward, out of the core of warmer waters, allowing it to lose some wind strength, and pushing into the Central Pacific Ocean Basin.

No matter its strength, Douglas is not expected to impact land through at least Saturday. Instead, shipping interests in the area should be aware of gusty winds, downpours and rough seas.

"If Douglas stays on a steady west-northwest path, it could pass near or just south of the Hawaiian islands late this weekend," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty.

Even just a brief brush from a tropical depression or storm could lead to rougher surf and strong waves for the southern beaches. If Douglas holds together enough, the outer bands of the tropical system could bring waves of heavy rainfall to parts of the island chain, especially the Big Island.

The first tropical system that formed in the East Pacific Ocean this week was Tropical Depression 7-E, which developed early on Monday morning. AccuWeather meteorologists began tracking the beginnings of the depression when it was a tropical wave since it first came off the coast of Central America during the middle of last week.

As 7-E moved through some warm water into early Tuesday morning, it was able to hold on to its depression characteristics. However, hitting a pocket of cooler water caused 7-E to dissipate late on Tuesday.

Warm water is one of the prime ingredients needed for tropical systems to form and hold their strength.

Tropical Storm Cristina, which traversed the East Pacific earlier in July, nearly became the first hurricane of 2020, but it fell just short of Category 1 hurricane strength.

The Atlantic Ocean basin has also been devoid of any hurricanes so far this season, but is still running ahead of normal with six named storms this season. AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for several tropical threats in the basin this week.