The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159 points on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite fell following poor performances by tech stocks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 continued gains on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite was dragged down by poor-performing tech stocks.

The Dow ended the day up 159.81 points, or 0.60% and the S&P 500 gained 0.17%, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.81%.

Advertisement

Bank stocks contributed to the Dow's rise on Tuesday as Bank of America stock increased 3.56%, Citigroup gained 3.17% and JPMorgan Chase rose 2.17%.

Airline stocks also provided a boost with United Airlines rising 2.29% and Delta gaining 0.80%.

The Nasdaq hit a record high after gaining 2.51% on Monday but tech stocks suffered on Tuesday bringing the market down.

Netflix stock dropped 2.45%, Amazon fell 1.83%, Apple slid 1.38%, Microsoft dipped 1.35% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, declined 0.51%.

All of those tech stocks rose on Monday, contributing to the Nasdaq's gains, and all remain up 3% month to date.

The Nasdaq is up 19.03% on the year and the S&P 500 is up 0.82% after going positive for the year on Monday, while the Dow is down 5.95%.