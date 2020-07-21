July 22 (UPI) -- The Western Hemisphere was devoid of hurricanes since the 2020 tropical season kicked off on May 15 in the East Pacific and June 1 in the Atlantic. However, that changed early Wednesday when Douglas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

On Wednesday evening, Douglas rapidly intensified into a Category 2 hurricane, and by early Thursday morning, Douglas strengthened into the first major hurricane of the season. The powerful storm had a well-defined eye as seen on satellite images on Thursday morning.

Hurricane Douglas exploded into a Category 3 hurricane over the middle of the East Pacific Ocean, located about 1,335 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. The intense hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was trucking along west-northwestward at a speed of 20 mph.

Douglas will remain over an area of warm water and low wind shear for the next 24 hours to 36 hours, which will allow the storm to maintain major hurricane strength into Friday.

"Douglas will remain a major hurricane before the system moves over cooler waters and begins to lose wind intensity later Friday and into the weekend," stated AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller.

Later in the week, Douglas is forecast to move northwestward, out of the core of warmer waters and into the Central Pacific Ocean Basin. This will cause the storm to gradually lose wind strength.

No matter its strength, Douglas is not expected to impact land through at least Saturday. Instead, shipping interests in the area should be aware of gusty winds, downpours and rough seas.

This more northwesterly track could take Douglas on a rare path toward the Hawaiian Islands by the beginning of next week.

"All interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of this system as it may pass very close to, or even across, the island chain sometime Sunday or early Monday," added Miller. "Impacts to Hawaii will depend upon how quickly Douglas loses wind strength as well as the exact track through or near the islands."

Even just a brief brush from a tropical depression or storm could lead to rougher surf and strong waves for exposed beaches. If Douglas holds together enough, the tropical system could bring waves of heavy rainfall to parts of the island chain, especially the Big Island.

According to Miller, if Douglas tracks directly over Hawaii, it could bring heavy rainfall that can cause flash flooding, mudslides and locally strong winds. Douglas is forecast to be less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes.

Douglas was the second of two tropical waves that strengthened into tropical depressions in less than 12 hours on Monday. The first wave strengthened to Tropical Depression 7-E early Monday but became a non-tropical low on Tuesday after entering cooler waters.

Warm water is one of the prime ingredients needed for tropical systems to form and hold their strength.

Tropical Storm Cristina, which traversed the East Pacific earlier in July, nearly became the first hurricane of 2020, but it fell just short of Category 1 hurricane strength.

The Atlantic Ocean basin has also been without a hurricane so far this season, but it is still breaking records following the development of Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring another potential tropical threat in the Gulf of Mexico.