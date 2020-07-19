July 19 (UPI) -- Police in central Illinois said 13 people were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at a large gathering.

Peoria Police said two victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and 11 others with gunshot injuries to their extremities arrived at local hospitals separately.

Six males and seven females, all adults, were injured in the shooting. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The shooting occurred after a large fight broke out among a crowd of nearly 200 people.

"Investigators have determined there were multiple people firing weapons," police said. "This incident occurred as a result of a dispute among groups of people gathered at the riverfront."