July 16 (UPI) -- The 19-year-old charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner will remain in jail without bond, a judge said Thursday.

Fulton County Magistrate Judge Ashley Gholamhosseini indicated the murder charge against Julian Conley made him ineligible for bond.

Conley's attorney, Jackie Patterson, said he was made aware his client was formally charged at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and surrendered to Atlanta police at 4:30 p.m. and made his first appearance before the court on Thursday.

Secoriea was killed on July 4 as four people shot at her mother's SUV in a parking lot across the street from the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police.

Conley said he was at the scene of the shooting and had a firearm but did not fire.

Patterson said his client is being punished because he declined to talk to police about the case.

"My client saw the deadly shooting but had no idea who pulled the trigger. We are not obligated to help police with their case," Patterson said.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the shooting.