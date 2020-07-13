Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone leaves federal court with his wife Nydia after his conviction on all seven charges, in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2019. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday asked for clarity on President Donald Trump's order that commuted the criminal sentence of Republican political operative Roger Stone.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who presided over the case and sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison earlier this year, demanded to see a copy of Trump's executive order by Tuesday.

Jackson added that she needs to clarify to scope of Trump's order to see if commuting Stone's sentence also applies to his supervised release.

Trump commuted the sentence Friday for his former adviser just as Stone was due to report to prison Tuesday. He was convicted last fall for lying to Congress, witness tampering and interfering in the House's Russia investigation, which searched for ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Stone, 67, was sentenced in February but he remained free on bail during his appeal.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday Stone had been a "victim of the Russia hoax," using language Trump has often used to describe the Russia investigation.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller said in a Washington Post opinion piece Saturday that in spite of the commutation of his sentence, Stone remains a convicted felon.

"The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon and rightly so," he wrote.