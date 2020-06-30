Google is paying homage to Marsha P. Johnson, one of the pioneers of the LGBTQ rights movement in the United States. Image courtesy of Google

June 30 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating late LGBTQ rights activist Marsha P. Johnson with a new Doodle. On this day last year she was posthumously honored as a grand marshal of the New York City Pride March.

Johnson, who was also a performer and a self-identified drag queen, is credited with being one of the pioneers of the LGBTQ rights movement in the United States.

Advertisement

Google's homepage features artwork of Johnson by Los Angeles-based guest artist Rob Gilliam.

Aug. 24, 1945, but legally changed her name to Marsha P. Johnson after moving to New York City's Greenwich Village in 1963. The middle initial allegedly stood for "Pay it no mind," Johnson's response to those who questioned her gender.

Johnson was a key leader in the 1969 Stonewall uprising and founded the Street Transvestite (now Transgender) Action Revolutionaries in 1970 with fellow activist Sylvia Rivera. STAR was the first organization in the U.S. to open up a shelter for LGBTQ youth and be led by a trans woman of color.

New York City plans on erecting statues of Johnson and Rivera in Greenwich Village, making it one of the world's first monuments to honor transgender people.Google announced it is donating $500,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute which helps to end violence against black trans women.