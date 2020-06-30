June 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- First lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768
-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917
-- Singer Lena Horne in 1917
-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934
-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 84)
-- Singer Florence Ballard in 1943
-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 64)
-- Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 54)
-- Metal singer Phil Anselmo in 1968 (age 52)
-- Rapper Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 38)
-- Country singer Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 37)
-- American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 36)
-- Swimmer Michael Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, in 1985 (age 35)
-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox, born Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford, in 1986 (age 34)
-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 24)