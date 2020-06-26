Ventura County emergency crews arrive at a location near Deer Creek Road to search for three people who were swept into the Pacific Ocean by a rogue wave Thursday. Photo courtesy of Ventura County Fire Department

June 26 (UPI) -- Three people died near the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California when a large wave swept them off rocks along the ocean shore, authorities said.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the rogue wave struck the three people, who have not been publicly identified, Thursday afternoon close to Deer Creek Road. Authorities said they conducted a water search and rescued the victims, but died of their injuries.

"Despite life-saving measures, all three people were fatally injured," the fire department said.

Authorities said it was not clear why the victims went to the rocks or how long they were there before being struck by the wave.

"When we got on scene we were able to confirm there were three people unaccounted for from a family and when we got on scene we were able to do a rapid search of the water and we were able to rescue all three out of the water," Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath said.

"However, they were fatally injured."