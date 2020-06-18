June 18 (UPI) -- The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January, killing NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, had apparently dismissed concerns about bad weather shortly before the flight, federal investigators say.
A series of text messages between pilot Ara Zobayan and flight company officials before the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, Calif., near Los Angeles, were released by the National Transportation Safety Board late Wednesday, along with thousands of other pages of evidence gathered so far in the investigation of the crash.
The texts showed conversations that began two days before the crash between Zobayan, Island Express Helicopters Inc. Vice President Whitney Bagge and two flight brokers from OC Helicopters.
The messages revealed that there were concerns about potential fog in the area the weekend of the crash. Dense fog was reported around the time the Sikorsky S-76B departed John Wayne Airport in Orange County the morning of the crash. The helicopter collided with a hillside around an hour later, killing Bryant, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, Zobayan and six others.
"Just checked not the best day tomorrow but it is not as bad as today," Zobayan sent in a message the day before the crash.
At 7:30 a.m. on the 26th, Zobayan sent a message to the group.
"Morning weather looking OK," it read.
Fifty minutes later, one of the brokers asked the pilot, "How is weather looking for 9 [am] departure"?
"Should be OK," the pilot answered.
The NTSB documents also suggested Zobayan may have become disoriented in the fog, believing he was ascending to fly above the dense fog when in fact records show he was descending in the moments before the crash.
The federal safety agency has not yet issued a final report on the crash.
Mourning NBA icon Kobe Bryant
Fans paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials at Xbox Plaza outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers, on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fans started flocking
to the Staples Center on Sunday, as news of the accident spread, with stars arriving for the Grammy Awards also paid tribute. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Nike reported that it sold out
of its Bryant merchandise after his death. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant had retired from the NBA in 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A young fan holds up a handmade tribute to Bryant, who was named NBA MVP in 2008. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Other NBA teams
honored Bryant by committing 24-second violations and 8-second violations on opening possessions, in reference to Bryant's famous jersey numbers. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, ages 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Athletes from around the world took to social media Sunday to mourn Bryant. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Besides the five NBA championships and an NBA MVP award, Bryant achieved 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fans leave messages of tribute outside the Staples Center on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed.
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant had seen his daughter, Gianna, as his heir to basketball legacy
with her hopes of playing on the University of Connecticut team. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
| License Photo
Athletes, including the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers who are on their way to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, are motivated by Bryant's "Mamba mentality."
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
The marquee at The Forum, where Bryant played his first games as an 18-year-old basketball phenom, pays tribute to his number 24. The Dallas Mavericks
announced the team will retire No. 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
David Behzadi, 22, and Cyrus Tabatabai, 23, look toward the scene where firefighters work to contain the smoldering wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
The helicopter was on its way to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that Bryant created and where he coached his daughter's team. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Fans gather near the crash site in Calabasas on Sunday. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo