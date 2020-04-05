Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (R) and San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan (21) both won five NBA championships in their careers. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan and All-Star big man Kevin Garnett were among nine individuals selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett will be joined by 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and coach Kim Mulkey, a three-time women's national champion at Baylor.

Along with the finalists, longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann was named as an inductee, bringing the Class of 2020 to nine.

"The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure," John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a statement Saturday.

"In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures [NBA] commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19. We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today.

"Today we thank the Class of 2020 for all they have done for the game of basketball and we look forward to celebrating them at Enshrinement in August."

Bryant, who was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, was a five-time NBA champion and won an MVP award during his 20 seasons with the Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Duncan was also a five-time NBA champion during his 19-year career with the Spurs. He was a two-time MVP and 15-time All-Star.

Garnett, who starred for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics before ending his career with the Brooklyn Nets, won an NBA title and an MVP award in 21 seasons. He was a 15-time All-Star selection and earned nine All-NBA honors.

This year's class is scheduled to be enshrined Aug. 29 in Springfield, Mass.