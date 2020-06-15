A young girl holds an American flag on Saturday at the Voice of Wisdom Caravan for Justice and Love march in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- National pride in the United States has reached a record low, Gallup said in a new survey Monday.

The pollster said a survey taken between May 28 and June 4 showed 42 percent of respondents said they are "extremely" proud to be American and 21 percent said they're "very" proud.

Those who answered being "extremely" or "very" proud, 63 percent, is the lowest measure since Gallup began asking the question in 2001.

The survey results come at a time of civil unrest nationwide, spurred by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallup found 15 percent said they're "moderately proud" to be Americans, 12 percent said they're "a little proud" and 9 percent added they're "not at all proud."

Monday's survey found that Republican Americans answering that they're "extremely" proud declined by 9 percent since last year, the greatest among any political group, to the lowest level in nearly 20 years.

There was also a 9 percent decrease from 2019 among women who said they're "extremely" proud to be American (34 percent), and a 2 percent increase among men (50 percent). Among the youngest group of Americans, between the ages of 18 and 29, just 20 percent said they're "extremely" proud.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.