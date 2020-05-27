Walmart said online shoppers will find 750,000 fashion items like women's and children's clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart said Wednesday it's partnering with consignment company thredUP as a measure to boost online fashion sales.

ThredUP, which bills itself as the "world's largest online secondhand shopping destination," has more than 45,000 brands that include popular designers like Forever 21 and has existing deals with retailers like Gap, JC Penney and Macy's.

Walmart said the deal is aimed at increasing its presence in the online fashion market.

"We'll be offering even more fantastic brands with our entry into the ‌popular fashion resale ‌market through‌ ‌our online‌ ‌partnership‌ ‌with thredUP, the leading resale platform for fashion and accessories at mass-market prices," Denise Incandela, Walmart's head of fashion, said in a statement.

Incandela said online shoppers will find 750,000 fashion items like women's and children's clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags.

"From Calvin Klein and Nike to Coach and Michael Kors, this digital partnership enhances Walmart's fashion offering with fresh brands," said Jenn Volk, ThredUP director of product management.

Walmart joins Nordstrom and Abercrombie & Fitch in the resale arena and could attract new and environmentally-conscious shoppers, analysts said.