Hundreds of passengers form a line to check-in and board a China Southern Airlines midnight flight to China April 19 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- A large flight attendants union has called on the Trump administration to end all non-essential flights until the coronavirus has been contained to stop the spread of the virus and to protect the health of its tens of thousands of members.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA sent a letter Thursday urging the U.S. departments of Transportation and Health and Human Services to bar all leisure travel "until the virus is contained."

"We call on lawmakers and regulators to take further action to limit the spread of the virus by restricting air travel to only that necessary to continue essential services," AFA International President Sara Nelson wrote in the letter.

Nelson said flight attendants have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been "hit hard" as at least 250 of the union's 50,000 members have tested positive for the virus.

"Flight attendants have died as a result of the virus, too," she said.

The letter also calls for the departments to mandate the use of masks by crew, employees and passengers on airplanes and in airports and to require employers to provide workers with personal protective equipment.

"Flight attendants, aviation's first responders, will work tirelessly to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus," Nelson said.