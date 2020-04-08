Due to the defect, Ford said drivers could move the shift lever into the "park" position and remove the ignition key without the transmission actually being parked. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker Ford has issued a safety recall for nearly 70,000 Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks and Expedition sport-utility vehicles in North America over a possible problem with their transmissions.

Ford said a clip locking the gearshift cable to the 10-speed transmissions may not be fully seated. Over time, it could lead to the transmission remaining in a position different from the one selected.

Due to the defect, drivers could move the shift lever into the "park" position and remove the ignition key without the transmission actually being parked.

Ford said the vehicles could then unintentionally roll away, although there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

The recall involves 2020 model year Rangers, F-150s and Expedition models with the Police prep package. The potential defect affects about 68,000 vehicles sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Models with an electronic rotary shift lever are not affected by the recall.

Last month, Ford recalled about 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles sold in the United States due to potential door latch problems.