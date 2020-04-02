Ford also said it will match $500,000 in donations to help Americans most impacted by the coronavirus emergency. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said first-quarter sales fell more than 12 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago -- a loss greater than those reported by the automaker's U.S. rivals, but less than the industry average.

Ford said car sales were down 36 percent over the first three months, and SUV (-11 percent) and Truck (-5.4 percent) deliveries were also down. The company said, however, overall van sales were up almost 6 percent.

The decline in sales was attributed largely to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused major restrictions worldwide and substantial job losses.

Also Thursday, Ford announced it will match $500,000 in donations to designated community organizations to help those most impacted by the health emergency.

"During trying times, Ford employees are used to being the boots on the ground -- getting out, signing up and pitching in to help make a difference," Ford Motor Company Fund President Mary Culler said. "Even now, while many are sheltering in place at home, our employees are looking for ways to help."

Ford, which had planned to reopen four U.S. factories in mid-April despite ongoing coronavirus restrictions, said this week those facilities will remain closed. The automaker changed its plan after it drew significant safety concerns from the United Auto Workers union.

Competitors General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday. GM sales were down 7 percent and FCA said its sales were off 10 percent.