The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is seen mostly empty on March 20, when Wall Street went to all electronic trades. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell in early trading Wednesday a day after finishing their worst first quarter in history and the Trump administration warned as many as 200,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus disease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points within the first hour of trading. The S&P 500 was down about 70 points and the Nasdaq shed nearly 170.

Wednesday's open extended the Dow's losses from Tuesday, when it dropped 410 points. It was Wall Street's worst initial quarter in history and worst three-month performance since 1987.

ADP and Moody's analytics reported Wednesday that 27,000 U.S. jobs had been lost by March 12, before the main impact of the coronavirus. The Labor Department will release its March jobs report on Friday.