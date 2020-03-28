March 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Norfolk, Va., Saturday afternoon as the USNS Comfort prepares to deploy to New York to aid the state's coronavirus response.

The Comfort, a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship, is set to arrive in New York City in mid-April.

The vessel, like the USNS Mercy being deployed to Los Angeles, is not intended to treat COVID-19 patients but instead to relieve hospitals so overwhelmed treating patients with the virus that they are unable to provide care for those suffering from other ailments or injuries.

New York City has reported 44,600 cases and some 500 deaths, making it the epicenter of the outbreak.