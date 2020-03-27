U.S. copes with COVID-19 pandemic

A pedestrian walks by a line of temporarily closed restaurants along Las Vegas Boulevard during the coronavirus shutdown of the Strip on March 26. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The valet entrance is empty at the Venetian Hotel and Casino on the Strip in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Metal barricades block the entrance to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park in New York City on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man walks in an uncrowded Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Busch Stadium sits empty in St. Louis on March 26. The scheduled opening day of baseball season has been delayed nationwide because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

This Waffle House restaurant remains open for curbside delivery in Afton, Mo., on March 26. Most of the restaurant's locations in Ohio, northern Virginia and Maryland are among the 420 that will be shut down. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Laguna Honda Hospital has quarantined two units and locked down the facility after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19 in San Francisco on March 26. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Tourists take pictures on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. California is under a stay-at-home order except for essential needs such as grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A child rides a scooter on the empty plaza in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the pandemic forced the high court to postpone arguments, in Washington, D.C. on March 26. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A sign along Interstate 280 in San Francisco reminds people to stay home on March 25. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Beachgoers walk along the shoreline in Malibu on March 23. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti closed sports and recreation at L.A. city parks and closed parking at city beaches after seeing too many people in close proximity packing beaches, trails and parks. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A worker wipes down the gas pumps with sanitizer at a Pacific Coast Highway Chevron station in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Medical staff collect samples from a patient at a COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., on March 23. This image has been altered to protect personal information. Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/U.S. Air National Guard | License Photo

Volunteers pack food supplies for shut-in seniors at a St. Louis area food bank in Bridgeton, Mo., on March 23. The food bank is supplying two months of seniors' boxes in a single delivery to limit the risk of social exposure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A man has his temperature checked by an emergency medical technician at a triage station in Hayward, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Cars queue for drive-up testing. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

The Jacob Javits Convention Center is set up to be turned into a field hospital for coronavirus patients in New York City on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members of the National Guard stand with boxes of medical supplies at the Javits Center before Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members of the media space out around uniformed members of the National Guard. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Police officers patrol along the reflecting pool after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stopped vehicle access to the National Mall and closed pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, D.C. on March 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo

Police deny vehicle and pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms at the National Mall. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo

A man walks through a nearly empty Union Station as the coronavirus pandemic brings train travel to a near stop in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Orpheum Theatre offers a whimsical missive on its marquee in Los Angeles on March 22. Restaurants were limited to take-out orders only Los Angeles has required people to stay home except for essential needs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The 110 Harbor Freeway in Los Angeles on March 22 at a time when traffic would normally be heavier and weekdays be bumper-to-bumper. A shelter in place order has been issued for the entire state of California. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A public playground is off-limits in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians look at a social distancing sign as they walk in the Marina district of San Francisco on March 22. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is seen in a reflection as he delivers remarks on the pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 22. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Customers fuel their vehicles for $1.93 per gallon, as gasoline prices keep falling due to coronavirus fears, in Ballwin, Mo., on March 22. Recession fears have drove U.S. oil prices down 24 percent to $20.37 a barrel, the lowest level since February 2002. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A message on a board outside of the West Middle School greets drivers as they pass in Ballwin, Mo., on March 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Catholic church services were canceled by New York archdiocese over the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pigeon takes flight over other birds on a street n empty of pedestrians and traffic Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Wilma Grove (L) uses a cel phone to talk to her children, Judy Kekich and Ed Grove, during their visit to Delmar Gardens on the Green in Ballwin, Mo., on March 21. The family has been forced to visit their 100- year-old mother every day from the outside due to coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A sign asks shoppers at Farmers Market on Alemany Street to practice social distancing while waiting in line for produce in San Francisco on March 21. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Florida National Guard soldiers and airmen open South Florida's first COVID-19 community-based testing site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on March 20. The test will be limited to first responders, people over age 65, and to those who are symptomatic. Combat medics with the National Guard will be administrating the tests. Photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz/Florida National Guard | License Photo

New Jersey Army National Guard medical personnel assist at a COVID-19 testing site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., on March 20. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the state police, and the National Guard. Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk/U.S. Army National Guard | License Photo

A test sample awaits shipment at the BCC testing site. Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk/U.S. Army National Guard | License Photo

A customer leaves Gioia's Deli after being told the store has closed for the day, in St. Louis on March 20. All restaurants and bars have been ordered to operate as carry out only with reduced hours. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Chris Taylor, vice president of listings and services at the New York Stock Exchange, slams the gavel when he alone rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 20. The NYSE will close the floor and move temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A trader wears a protective face mask while he works on the floor of the NYSE on March 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rivian Robinson holds up a sign for her son, St. Louis firefighter Gavin Alfred, to see as he walks across a parking lot after graduation ceremonies in St. Louis on March 20. Robinson and all family members of the 40 graduates, were unable to attend St. Louis Fire Department graduation ceremonies because of social distancing guidelines. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A shopper leaves a Costco Warehouse in Alexandria, Va., on March 20. Shoppers are continuing to buy in bulk as COVID-19 spreads across the United States. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Virginia Hospital Center workers set up to test people for COVID-19 in Arlington, Va., on March 19. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Very light traffic is seen from the Red Line Train at San Francisco International Airport on March 19. Minimal passenger traffic is arriving or departing SFO as the Bay Area starts a three-week shutdown. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The international terminal is almost empty. The State Department is advising Americans to avoid international travel. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A man walks on Haight Street past a boarded up business in San Francisco on March 18. San Francisco was under a "shelter in place" order, with exceptions for grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A sign offers take-out as table service at Los Angeles restaurants has been suspended until March 31. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Normally bustling Times Square in New York City holds scarce pedestrian traffic during the morning rush hour on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A passenger is seen in a metro car at Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C. amid low ridership from coronavirus precautions, on March 16, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Staff from the White House physician's office uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a man entering the White House grounds on March 16. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Seats in the Brady press briefing room at the White House are marked with signs to maintain social distancing. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Commuters walk in a scarcely populated Grand Central Station terminal during the morning rush hour on March 16 in New York City. Over a million New York City public school children are staying home with the first day of closure of public schools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 16. Trading was briefing halted after the fall of several indices. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers are met with long lines, empty shelves, food, water and other essential shortages at a Smart & Final store in Inglewood, Calif., on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A coronavirus health advisory is displayed on Interstate 105 in California on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

International travelers arrive at LAX, days after President Donald Trump ordered a ban on travel from Europe. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A drugstore lets entering customers know that many most sought after items are out of stock in Sunnyvale, Calif., on March 15. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A shopper at this Sam's Club store looks over a nearly bare meat counter in Maplewood, Mo., on March 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers wait in long lines in a grocery store in Medina, Ohio, on March 15. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers uses disinfectant wipes as they enter the store. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence steps to podium to speak during a press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force at the White House on March 15 in Washington, D.C. Earlier, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Ski lift ticket offices are closed at the base of Steamboat Springs Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colo., on March 15. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Adventurous skiers start the climb up Mount Werner at Steamboat Springs. Some went 100 yards, and some climbed to the top of the mountain in order to ski down at the closed resort. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

John Hutchings, owner of Hutch Academy training center in Medina, Ohio, closed his gym for the weekend to do an extensive cleaning. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

A member of the White House Medical Unit takes the temperatures of members of the media prior to a press briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House on March 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Any person who has a temperature reading above 99.5 will not be permitted into the press briefing. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A new hand-sanitizing station is ready for use as international travelers depart LAX on March 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers purchase toilet paper at a grocery store that was running low on meat, canned goods, paper items, bottled water, bread and other staples during panic buying in Frederick, Md., on March 14. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, joined by members of the federal coronavirus task force, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 14. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Stacy Loggins, supervisor of janitorial services, wipes down a metro bus that has just come back for the day in St. Louis on March 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers are met with long lines, empty shelves, food and water shortages at the Whole Foods Market in downtown Los Angeles on March 13. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A sign at the store alerts shoppers that toilet paper is limited to five packs per person. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers wait in long lines at the store. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits check ID of patients arriving by car at New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations screen international passengers arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on March 13. Photo by Glenn Fawcett/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI | License Photo

Medical personnel assist passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif., on March 11. The passengers had been quarantined aboard the ship for several days. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

License Photo A sign in the window of a local business explains its closure due to coronavirus in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 11. The city was on lockdown after several cases emerged there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay in San Francisco on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Misook Choe, a Laboratory Manager with the Emerging Infectious Disease branch at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md., conducts studies in order to find a solution for the coronavirus on March 3. Photo by USAMRDC/UPI | License Photo