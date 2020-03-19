Walmart also said it will begin limiting purchases for certain items, including eggs, hand sanitizer and baby food. Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

March 19 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart said starting Thursday it will make special accommodations for the elderly, take extra steps to clean stores and limit purchases for certain items during the coronavirus outbreak.

The chain modified its store hours nationwide to accommodate the additional cleaning measures.

Walmart said all U.S. stores will have a maximum window to operate from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said in a statement.

"Over the weekend we adjusted our operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. We're pleased with the results we are seeing and will take additional steps beginning Thursday."

Walmart also said it will hold an hour-long "senior shopping event" every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, from March 24 through April 28. The special period will occur before normal store hours. The company said it's implementing the special period because seniors are more vulnerable to the coronavirus disease.

Walmart also said it will begin limiting purchases for certain items, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

"Let's all take care of each other out there," Smith concluded.