Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A group of wrestling fans in Texas staged their own exhibition match in the middle of a Walmart store and shared video of the spectacle online.

The video, posted to Twitter by Adrean Jeffries, shows two men performing WWE-inspired moves in an aisle they blocked off at a Texas Walmart while a third man in a referee costume officiates the match.

The men performed moves including a Spanish Fly from a counter top onto a pile of beanbags.

The wrestling match doesn't appear to have drawn the ire of Walmart workers, as one is seen casually walking by in the video without objection.