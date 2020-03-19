The leaders of Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Italy and Germany are expected to take part in the teleconference with President Donald Trump. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled an in-person meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven nations at Camp David and will instead hold a video teleconference.

Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow informed the other members of the G7 nations, which include Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Italy and Germany, of the change of plans for the June meeting on Thursday, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Deere said the decision was made to allow for each country to "focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19."

He added Trump will hold video calls with the other nations two more times before June.

"The White House also informed the other G7 members that in order to continue close coordination, the president will convene the leaders via video teleconference in April and May just as he did this week," Deere said.

Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday about developments on efforts to combat the coronavirus, telecommunications security and European migration issues.

"The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation on resolving the pandemic and minimizing its economic impact, in coordination with the G7 and other international partners," Deere said.

Trump announced in December that he would host the next G7 economic summit at Camp David.

The selection came after plans fell through to host the summit at Trump's golf resort in Miami.