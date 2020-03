President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Monday during a briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI/Pool | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force will give a daily briefing on Tuesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The briefing follows new measures announced Monday by President Donald Trump, who urged Americans to follow CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus disease and announced additional steps to mitigate the spread in the United States.