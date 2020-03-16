President Donald Trump speaks with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and chief test pilot Alan Norman in front of an F-35 fighter jet during the Made in America Product Showcase at the White House on July 23, 2018. File Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- About half of Americans believe present U.S. military spending is "about right" where it should be, a dramatic change from just four years ago and the highest share since Gallup began asking the question a half-century ago.

The Gallup survey said 50 percent of adults in the United States agree with military spending levels under the Trump administration. Thirty-one percent said spending is too much and 17 percent said there's too little military funding.

The previous high, 48 percent, was recorded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The greatest change in the survey was shown by Republicans. In 2016, 23 percent of GOP respondents said military spending was "about right" and 66 percent said it was too little. Last year, 49 percent of Republicans agreed with the spending levels and Monday's poll saw that figure rise to 72 percent.

In December, President Donald Trump signed a $738 billion defense bill for fiscal 2020, $21 billion more than Congress approved for 2019.

Forty-two percent of independents said military spending is about right and 36 percent of Democrats agreed, Monday's poll showed. Most Democratic respondents, 51 percent, said the present spending level is too much.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.