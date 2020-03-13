Attendees sit and listen to speakers and performances at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on March 6. Though a majority of Americans think the United Nations is doing a poor job, most think it should play a major or leading role in the world. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- A slight majority of Americans -- 54 percent -- believe the United Nations is doing a poor job of solving problems, though approval of the agency has largely improved over the past decade, a Gallup poll released Friday indicates.

The survey found that despite the negative assessment, 64 percent of Americans believe the United Nations should play a "significant" role in the world.

Of the U.S. adults surveyed, 43 percent said the United Nations does a good job, down slightly from 29. The overall trend, though, has been on the incline since 2008, when the favorability rating hit a six-decade low of 26 percent.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to think favorably of the United Nations, with 55 percent in approval. Thirty percent of Republicans approve of the agency.

Americans' opinions on the role the United Nations should play in the world has remained largely stagnant since 2008. Forty percent believe it should play a "major role," 33 percent believe it should play a "minor role" and 24 percent believe it should play a "leading role."

Democrats are more likely to believe the United Nations should play a leading or major role in the world (84 percent), compared to Republicans (45 percent).

Gallup surveyed 1,028 adults from Feb. 3-16 for the poll, which has a 4 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.