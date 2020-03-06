Dimon is now awake, alert and recovering well, company officials said. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of the world's most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase, is recovering from emergency heart surgery, officials said.

Dimon, who has been JPMorgan's CEO since 2005, suffered an acute aortic dissection on Thursday and underwent emergency surgery to repair it, co-Presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith said in a memo to employees.

Dimon is "awake, alert and recovering well," Pinto and Smith said.

"As we always have done, this is a time for all of us to stay focused on our important responsibilities," they added. "We know you all join us in wishing Jamie our very best and a smooth and speedy recovery."

JPMorgan Lead Director Lee Raymond said Pinto and Gordon will lead the bank while Dimon recuperates.

"We have exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions -- led by our outstanding CEO and co-presidents," Raymond said. "Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders."

Physicians diagnosed Dimon with throat cancer in 2014 and he underwent eight weeks of chemotherapy.

JPMorgan Chase is the world's most valuable bank by market capitalization.