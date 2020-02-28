Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney makes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be among speakers later Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headlines the list of Trump administration officials who will speak Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

Pompeo will speak at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday at a dinner event at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor, Md., about 7 miles south of Washington.

Friday marks the third day of the conference, which annually includes conservative activists and politicians. President Donald Trump will speak to complete the event on Saturday.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will be part of discussions Friday, as will presidential advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, White House economic chief Larry Kudlow and acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli also attend Friday's session, which was set to begin at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Later Friday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump Jr. will address technology and British conservative Nigel Farage will speak.