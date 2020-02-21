Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Another Mexican detainee has died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency said Friday -- the seventh since October.

Officials said David Hernandez Colula was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Northeast Correctional Center in Youngstown, Ohio, a privately-run, medium-security facility. Efforts to revive him failed.

The agency said the man's death is under investigation, but officials believe he killed himself.

Colula was taken into ICE custody in December after his arrest in Michigan. Officials said he was first apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol in in Rochester, N.Y., in 2014.

After reports of inadequate medical attention for migrant detainees, the U.S. Congress opened an investigation into the matter in December.

"ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases," the agency said in a statement.